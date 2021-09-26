FISHER - Marion E., Rn
(Rucker) (nee Walker)
Of Orchard Park, NY, took her final journey September 13, 2021. Marion was the ex-wife of the late Danford Rucker and loving wife of the late Michael Fisher; she was the daughter of the late Robert and Emily Walker and sister of the late Ruth Baker; mother of Paula (Paul) Schroeder, Dan (Eileen) Rucker and the late Ralph Rucker; grandmother of Jay (Lori) Schroeder, Kevin (Angel) Schroeder, Todd (Stacey) Schroeder, Jill (Joe) Pallante, Amanda Bolin and Tim (Anita) Rucker; great-grandmother of P.J., Kody, Garrett, Alicia and Easton Schroeder, Margeaux and Blake Dase, Mason, Grady and Ethan Bolin and Logan and Bryce Rucker; great-great-grandmother of Paul IV. Marion was born October 29, 1924, in Rochester, NY. She graduated from Coudersport, PA High School in 1941 and from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, in 1945. She was a retired employee of Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Buffalo. Marion always enjoyed traveling and visited countries all over the world. She was a former member of the EA Art Soc., the EA Historical Soc. and the Aurora Players. She enjoyed her time as a docent at the Roycroft, the Elbert Hubbard Museum and the Botanical Gardens. She was also a great supporter of the Whisker Wag'n, where she adopted multiple animals. As per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service. The family will celebrate her life at a future time. Memorials may be made in her name to the SPCA Serving Erie County or the Buffalo City Mission. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.