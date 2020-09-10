KITZMILLER - Marion G. (nee Houck)

September 9, 2020, beloved wife of the late Lloyd C. Kitzmiller; dear mother of Kathleen A., Lloyd M. and the late Gary D. Kitzmiller; sister of the late Dorothy "Mickey" Doan and Paul "Buddy" Houck; aunt of Richard, Linda, Mike, Paul Doan and Joanne Houck; sister-in-law of Lorraine Kitzmiller. Friends and family will gather at Forest Lawn Cemetery (main entrance), 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, Friday, September 11th, at 2:15 PM for a 2:30 Graveside Service. Marion lived on East St. in Black Rock for 88 years and was a longtime member of Ripley Memorial United Methodist Church, before becoming a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. Memorials to Alzheimers Assn. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.