BENZ - Marion H., PhD "Mitzi"

Of Orchard Park and Bradenton, FL. Passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Hyacinth Benz; sister of the late Norman (Mary Anne), late Robert (Joan), late Virginia, Donald (late Phyllis), late David and Carolyn (Antonio) Mediavilla; cherished by many nieces, nephews and friends. Mitzi earned her Bachelors in Education from Buffalo State and her Doctorate from the University of Rochester. A memorial service will be held in Orchard Park at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.