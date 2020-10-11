Menu
Marion H. "Mitzi" BENZ Ph.D.
BENZ - Marion H., PhD "Mitzi"
Of Orchard Park and Bradenton, FL. Passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Hyacinth Benz; sister of the late Norman (Mary Anne), late Robert (Joan), late Virginia, Donald (late Phyllis), late David and Carolyn (Antonio) Mediavilla; cherished by many nieces, nephews and friends. Mitzi earned her Bachelors in Education from Buffalo State and her Doctorate from the University of Rochester. A memorial service will be held in Orchard Park at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
