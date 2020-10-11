Pearce - Marion J. (nee Fath)
Of West Seneca, NY. October 8, 2020. Dearest mother of Doug (Sharon), Ken (Sandy) and Jeff; cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren; survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Foundation Alliance. A private service is being held by the immediate family. Arrangements made by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.