MATYSIAK - Marion L.(nee Schlager)June 13, 2021, age 95, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Matysiak; dearest mother of Robert Sr. (Barbara), Linda, David Matysiak, Deborah (Anthony) Keller and Michael Sr. (Betty) Matysiak; dear grandmother of Kristin Bold, Robert, Jr. (Angie), Kevin (Jessica), Jeffrey (Tania), Michael Jr., late Matthew and great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Henry and Anna (nee Okon) Schlager; sister of Dolores (Raymond) Mann, Sandra (late George) Hedrick, Joni (late Stanley) Trzaska, late Gerald (late Betty) Schlager and the late Barbara (Robert) Rabey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, June 18th 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to either the American Heart Association or Brothers of Mercy.