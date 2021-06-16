MATYSIAK - Marion L.
(nee Schlager)
June 13, 2021, age 95, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Matysiak; dearest mother of Robert Sr. (Barbara), Linda, David Matysiak, Deborah (Anthony) Keller and Michael Sr. (Betty) Matysiak; dear grandmother of Kristin Bold, Robert, Jr. (Angie), Kevin (Jessica), Jeffrey (Tania), Michael Jr., late Matthew and great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Henry and Anna (nee Okon) Schlager; sister of Dolores (Raymond) Mann, Sandra (late George) Hedrick, Joni (late Stanley) Trzaska, late Gerald (late Betty) Schlager and the late Barbara (Robert) Rabey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, June 18th 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to either the American Heart Association
or Brothers of Mercy.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.