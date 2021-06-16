Menu
Marion L. MATYSIAK
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
MATYSIAK - Marion L.
(nee Schlager)
June 13, 2021, age 95, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Matysiak; dearest mother of Robert Sr. (Barbara), Linda, David Matysiak, Deborah (Anthony) Keller and Michael Sr. (Betty) Matysiak; dear grandmother of Kristin Bold, Robert, Jr. (Angie), Kevin (Jessica), Jeffrey (Tania), Michael Jr., late Matthew and great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Henry and Anna (nee Okon) Schlager; sister of Dolores (Raymond) Mann, Sandra (late George) Hedrick, Joni (late Stanley) Trzaska, late Gerald (late Betty) Schlager and the late Barbara (Robert) Rabey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, June 18th 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to either the American Heart Association or Brothers of Mercy.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Queen of Martyrs Church
180 George Urban Blvd., NY
Mike & Betty - we are sorry for your loss. We wish you peace. Love, Darrell & Karen Thompson
Karen Thompson
June 16, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 16, 2021
Dearest Debbie & Family.... Our Deepest Sympathy. Your Mom was such a sweet kind person with lots lots of faith. I have the rosary she has given me years ago when I did her hair. We had many great talks. Love that Lady! RIP Love & Prayers Rich & Kim
Rich & Kim Wojciechowski
June 16, 2021
