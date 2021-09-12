RAIMOND - Marion

(1934-2021) passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 8th, 2021, at 87 years old. Marion was a dedicated and passionate teacher at the Buffalo Public Schools, where she spent most of her career teaching second grade. Early in her career, she also taught at St. Andrew's Country Day School. Marion was a brilliant and innovative educator. She taught children to read by engaging them with the (live) classroom rabbit, Ihop. She enlisted countless members of the Buffalo community to share their knowledge with students, from the farmer with his animals to the local meteorologist. Marion cherished her students. She bragged about them at every opportunity. In her spare time, Marion was a mystery novel enthusiast, with a complete Agatha Christie collection, and accomplished painter. She taught a popular china painting class in her Parkside Avenue basement throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Marion also embroidered, cross-stitched, and did needlepoint. She doted on her nieces and nephew, and particularly her godchild, Col Raimond. Marion stayed active with her alma mater, Canisius College. She was a devoted member of the St. Vincent de Paul congregation and, when she moved to Tonawanda, St. Amelia's. Marion's greatest love, other than her students, were animals. She cared for so many beloved pets over the years: Franz, Monsieur Pustache, Cupcake, Oliver, and a couple generations of Muffins (to name a few). A devoted daughter, Marion lived with and cared for her parents through the time of their death. When they passed, and Marion retired, she continued to serve her community, volunteering with the Tonawanda Police Department and at the local hospital. Marion is survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Josie Raimond - the only person she recognized until the end - and her brother Carl S. Raimond, Jr., their children Josie, Carl and Col, as well as her sister Gloria Neri Monroe, her niece Aimee Neri, and her sister-in-law Liz Raimond. She has been reunited with her parents, Marion Raimond (1907-1999) and Carl S. Raimond, Sr. (1908-1994), as well as her brother, Casper Raimond (1945-2020). A memorial mass is being held to celebrate Marion's life at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at St. Amelia's Catholic Church, 2999 Eggert Road in Tonawanda, followed by her interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery and a light luncheon at Chef's Restaurant. Friends, former colleagues, and past students are invited to attend and share their memories of Marion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erie County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.