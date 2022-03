SCHENCK - Marion F.Of Orchard Park, NY May 31, 2021. Loving father of Jessica (Thomas) Kawalec and Rachel Schenck; cherished grandpa to Allison Kawalec; dear brother of the late Albin (Theresa) Schenck and late Maurice (Jean) Schenck. A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com