SIEGEL - Marion (nee Glaser)Age 92, November 1, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Nelson Siegel; devoted mother of James (Linda) Siegel, Donna (Bill) Muncy, Linda Siegel and Bonnie Siegel; adored grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 14; dear sister of Bobby Glaser and predeceased by one sister and four brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 12-2 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will immediately follow. Face masks and social distancing required. Entombment Elmlawn Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com