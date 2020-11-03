Menu
Marion SIEGEL
SIEGEL - Marion (nee Glaser)
Age 92, November 1, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Nelson Siegel; devoted mother of James (Linda) Siegel, Donna (Bill) Muncy, Linda Siegel and Bonnie Siegel; adored grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 14; dear sister of Bobby Glaser and predeceased by one sister and four brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 12-2 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a funeral service will immediately follow. Face masks and social distancing required. Entombment Elmlawn Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.
