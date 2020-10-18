Beechler - Marisa L.
(nee Musa)
October 13, 2020, of Orchard Park, NY, at age 37. Beloved wife of Josh Beechler; loving mother of Mia and Max; cherished daughter of Tony and Angela Musa; dear sister of Anthony J. and Erin Musa; daughter-in-law of Sue Beechler; granddaughter of Jean "GG" LaWall and the late Anthony and Helen Musa and Jack and Josephine Fazio. There will be no prior visitation. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of Our Lord Church, Orchard Park, on Monday at 11 AM. Please assemble at the church. (Live stream available). Marisa was actively involved in the Orchard Park PTO and a volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels. In lieu of flowers, hug your spouse and loved ones, and take time to volunteer and help those who need it most. Online condolences and streaming link at www.woodfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.