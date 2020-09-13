Menu
Marjorie A. CODD
Age 92, formerly of Springville, NY passed away on September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Codd; mother of Jeffrey (Martha) Codd, Linda (Duane) Bunnell and Kim (Michael) Gerwitz; sister of the late Donald (survived by Shirley Borsvold) Weast; also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A graveside service was held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in West Valley. Arrangements completed by the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Memorials may be made to the Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 9822 Rt. 16, Machias, NY 14101 or to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
