Colligan - Marjorie A.
(nee LeBlanc)
November 29, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of Harold J. Colligan; devoted mother of Karen (Paul) Rogers, Eileen (John) Tuohy, David (Nancy) Colligan, Robert (Dianna) Colligan, Anne (Thomas) Smith, Mary (Joseph) Gallagher, Thomas Colligan, Susan (Vincent) Sicurella, and Kathleen (Gregory) Cleary; cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; loving sister of 10 siblings, three surviving and seven late; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services and ceremonies are private to the family. A memorial service will take place at a later date following COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feed More Western New York. Condolences and donations online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com

Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.