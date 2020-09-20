DOWLING - Marjorie A.
(nee Berry)
September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Dowling; dear mother of Patrick (Andra) Dowling, and Jill (Tim) Johnson; loving grandmother of Cameron, Timothy, Benjamin and Elijah Johnson, Leah, Regan and Ryan Dowling; daughter of the late Wesley and Marion (Wallace) Berry; sister of Ronald (late Diane) Berry, Carol Berry, and the late Richard Berry PFC, Marilyn (late Robert) Anderson, John (late Grace) Berry, Raymond, and Daniel (Denise) Berry; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at St. John Vianney Church at 11:00 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Southtowns YMCA Silver Sneakers. Condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.