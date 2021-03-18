Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjorie J. "Marge" CHIAVETTA
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
CHIAVETTA - Marjorie J.
(nee Scheetz) "Marge"
Age 78 of Hamburg, New York, March 16, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert L. Chiavetta. Mother of Robert L. (Karen) Chiavetta Jr., Robin (Sean) McGarrity and Amy (Michael) Rzepka. Grandmother of Douglas (Jessica), Samantha, Katherine, Matthew, Nicole and Ashley. Great-grandmother of Liam. Sister of Jean (Jack) Kirst, Mary (late Harley) Strickfaden and Joanne (David) Mills. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, on Friday, March 19, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 East Main Street, Hamburg on Saturday, March 20, at 10:30 AM. Marge grew up in Langford, NY and was a 1960 graduate of Immaculata Academy. She worked as a clerk at the Richardson Milling Company in Hamburg, was Court Clerk for the Town of Brant and finished her working career at the WNY Federal Credit Union in West Seneca where she worked for over 15 years. Marge was active in Social Ministry at SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Hamburg and was a member of Eden Home Bureau. She was an avid artist and also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and traveling which included spending winters at Isla Del Sol in Florida. If desired, Memorials in Marge's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo or to SS. Peter & Paul Parish Outreach. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
Mar
19
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
66 East Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Bob and family,
Please accept our condolences. Our thoughts are with you at this time.
Rich & Paula Thomas
March 21, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gene & Sandy Ayers
Acquaintance
March 19, 2021
Robin, Bob and family, I am so sorry to hear about Marge. She was such a wonderful person and loved her family deeply. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Doug Steen
March 19, 2021
Dear Robin, Mr. Chiavetta and Family, we are saddened to read this news and send our sympathy for such a great loss. May the happy memories you will hold in your heart forever help to ease the sadness you are feeling now. Thinking of you and sending prayers.
Jackie & Ken Budell
Friend
March 18, 2021
Bob and Family :
Very sorry to hear of your loss. Mrs..Chiavetta was always kind and a pleasure to deal with when she worked in the WS Credit union . Please accept our deepest condolences and we hope you have warm memories to sustain you in this your time of loss.
Dick Chiarilli
Coworker
March 18, 2021
Quality Supports
March 18, 2021
I'm so sorry about the loss of your mom. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
MaryAnne Zieziula
Coworker
March 18, 2021
Bob, Robin and family, I am so sorry to hear about Marge and sorry for your loss. Marge was a warm and caring lady. She will be missed by many. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Michele Ford
Friend
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results