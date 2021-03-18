CHIAVETTA - Marjorie J.
(nee Scheetz) "Marge"
Age 78 of Hamburg, New York, March 16, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert L. Chiavetta. Mother of Robert L. (Karen) Chiavetta Jr., Robin (Sean) McGarrity and Amy (Michael) Rzepka. Grandmother of Douglas (Jessica), Samantha, Katherine, Matthew, Nicole and Ashley. Great-grandmother of Liam. Sister of Jean (Jack) Kirst, Mary (late Harley) Strickfaden and Joanne (David) Mills. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, on Friday, March 19, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 East Main Street, Hamburg on Saturday, March 20, at 10:30 AM. Marge grew up in Langford, NY and was a 1960 graduate of Immaculata Academy. She worked as a clerk at the Richardson Milling Company in Hamburg, was Court Clerk for the Town of Brant and finished her working career at the WNY Federal Credit Union in West Seneca where she worked for over 15 years. Marge was active in Social Ministry at SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Hamburg and was a member of Eden Home Bureau. She was an avid artist and also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and traveling which included spending winters at Isla Del Sol in Florida. If desired, Memorials in Marge's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo or to SS. Peter & Paul Parish Outreach. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.