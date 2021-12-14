CHRISTIE - Marjorie H.
(nee Brown)
December 11, 2021, age 95; beloved wife of the late Richard M. Christie; loving mother of Jeffrey (Heather) Stocks, Jon (Rebecca) Christie, Richard "Tony" (Charlene) Christie, and Timothy (Ellen) Christie; loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by her brothers James (late Verna) Brown and Gordon (Dorothy) Brown; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 10 AM - 1 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association
at https://www.heart.org
. Share memories and condolences on Marjorie's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.