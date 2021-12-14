So sorry about your Mom. She was a force of nature. One of the four "Street Mom's" of my childhood -- my own, Mrs. Michel, Mrs. Gimbrone, & Marjorie Christie. Hadn't talked to her in a while but my Mom kept me up to date after she would talk to her. Thought she would be there forever. My sincere condolences to her sons, Jay, Tony & Tim.

Gayle Thomson Friend December 14, 2021