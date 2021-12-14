Menu
Marjorie H. CHRISTIE
CHRISTIE - Marjorie H.
(nee Brown)
December 11, 2021, age 95; beloved wife of the late Richard M. Christie; loving mother of Jeffrey (Heather) Stocks, Jon (Rebecca) Christie, Richard "Tony" (Charlene) Christie, and Timothy (Ellen) Christie; loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by her brothers James (late Verna) Brown and Gordon (Dorothy) Brown; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 10 AM - 1 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org. Share memories and condolences on Marjorie's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dec
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 14, 2021
So sorry about your Mom. She was a force of nature. One of the four "Street Mom's" of my childhood -- my own, Mrs. Michel, Mrs. Gimbrone, & Marjorie Christie. Hadn't talked to her in a while but my Mom kept me up to date after she would talk to her. Thought she would be there forever. My sincere condolences to her sons, Jay, Tony & Tim.
Gayle Thomson
Friend
December 14, 2021
