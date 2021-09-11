Menu
Marjorie D. GEISER
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Geiser - Marjorie D.
(nee Dischner)
Entered into rest peacefully on September 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph "Rudy" Geiser; adored mother of Donna (Robert) Waver, Jeffrey (Kelly) Geiser and Robert (Tina) Geiser; cherished grandmother of Robert III (Erika) and Christopher (Kelsey) Waver, Isaac, Claire, Ryan and Evan Geiser; loving great-grandmother of Amelia, Mason and Emery; dear sister of the late Dorothy (late Albert) Schreier, the late Joseph (late Jean) Dischner and Donald (Kathleen) Dischner; dear sister-in-law of the late John (late Jane) and Emil (Helga) Geiser; also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Marge was a longtime member of Schuplattler Gebirgstrachten Verein Edelweiss. Friends and family may visit HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca on Sunday, September 12, from 4PM to 8PM, where a prayer service will be held immediately after. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, WNY Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 12, Williamsville, NY 14221 or Greenfields Nursing & Rehab Facility. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Prayer Service
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Sep
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Donna and family: I am so sorry to hear of your moms passing . She was such a wonderful person . I remember back in the days of her dancing in the Schuplattlers . Prayers go out to all of you at this time of sorrow .. I am a dear friend of Kathy Schreier and the Degener´s . May God lift his arms around you all and know she is in a better place and enjoying a beer .
Nancy Neubauer
Other
September 13, 2021
