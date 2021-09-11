Geiser - Marjorie D.
(nee Dischner)
Entered into rest peacefully on September 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph "Rudy" Geiser; adored mother of Donna (Robert) Waver, Jeffrey (Kelly) Geiser and Robert (Tina) Geiser; cherished grandmother of Robert III (Erika) and Christopher (Kelsey) Waver, Isaac, Claire, Ryan and Evan Geiser; loving great-grandmother of Amelia, Mason and Emery; dear sister of the late Dorothy (late Albert) Schreier, the late Joseph (late Jean) Dischner and Donald (Kathleen) Dischner; dear sister-in-law of the late John (late Jane) and Emil (Helga) Geiser; also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Marge was a longtime member of Schuplattler Gebirgstrachten Verein Edelweiss. Friends and family may visit HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca on Sunday, September 12, from 4PM to 8PM, where a prayer service will be held immediately after. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, WNY Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 12, Williamsville, NY 14221 or Greenfields Nursing & Rehab Facility. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.