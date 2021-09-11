To Donna and family: I am so sorry to hear of your moms passing . She was such a wonderful person . I remember back in the days of her dancing in the Schuplattlers . Prayers go out to all of you at this time of sorrow .. I am a dear friend of Kathy Schreier and the Degener´s . May God lift his arms around you all and know she is in a better place and enjoying a beer .

Nancy Neubauer Other September 13, 2021