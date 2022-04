GOTTZMANN - Marjorie E.

"Marge"(nee Wilson)

January 13, 2021, peacefully at home. Survived by her son Gary Gottzmann and her daughter Kathryn (nee Gottzmann) Anderson, two grandsons and one great-granddaughter. A funeral Mass will be held at Nativity Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, this Saturday at 9:30 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life with friends and family at The Irishman Pub and Eatery, 5601 Main St., Williamsville, at 11 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.