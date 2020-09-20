PLUMB - Marjorie J., PhD.

(nee Manson)

September 11, 2020. Wife of the late William H. Plumb, PhD; mother of Laurence R. Plumb, M.D., Nancie J. Plumb and the late Lee W. Plumb; grandmother of Christopher W.W. (Emily) Plumb, Gregory F. W. (Cassandra) Plumb and Catie S. (T.J.) Day; also survived by eight great-grandchildren. There will be a Life Celebration for Marjorie at a future date and time to be announced. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Gifts in Marjorie's memory made to Stitch Buffalo or Hospice of WNY appreciated.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.