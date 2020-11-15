BRAUN - Marjorie L.

(nee Slawik)

November 14, 2020 age 83 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 64 years to Richard G. Braun Sr.; dearest mother of Michele (John) Rizzo, Richard G. Braun Jr., Michael (Dina) Braun and Melissa (James) Smits; dear grandmother of Jay Rizzo, Anthony (Kate) Rizzo, Megan (Joe) Osika, Victoria Braun, SSG. US Army, Abbey Braun, Molly Smits, Sarah Braun, Kaitlyn Braun and Melanie Smits; great grandmother of Caylin, Thomas, Sean and Jacob; daughter of the late Edward and Helen (nee Horbett) Slawik; sister of the late Rita (late Stanley) Zajac and the late Joan (late Roger) Olney; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday November 16th from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd. Cheektowaga). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at Queen of Martyrs Church 180 George Urban Blvd. at 10 AM. (Please assemble at Church) Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Marjorie's memory to Camp Good Days and Special Times.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.