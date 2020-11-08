Menu
Marjorie (Penman) Fischer EVANS
EVANS - Marjorie
(nee Penman, formally Fischer)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Craig Evans and the late Robert William Fischer; devoted mother of Robert (Cindyann) Fischer and Raymond (Jacqueline) Fischer; cherished grandmother of Shawn, Devan, Zachary and Matthew; great-grandmother of Mason; loving daughter of the late James and Josephine (nee Kawa) Penman; dear sister of Joanne (Ronald) Woelfle, Mary Morgan (John) and Jean (Russell) Sciandra; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4 PM to 7:30 PM, with a Funeral Service to directly follow. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Nov
10
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
