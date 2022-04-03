REPPENHAGEN ZOLL -
Marjorie Ann "Peggy"
74, of, Rushford, and formerly of Buffalo, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at home. Born on January 13, 1948, in Buffalo, she was a daughter of Frank and Marjorie (Morrison) Reppenhagen McIntyre. On November 21, 1966 in Flinton, Ontario, CA, she married John Zoll who predeceased her on September 27, 2020. Marjorie was a graduate of Immaculata Academy, Class of 1965. She then attended the Chandler School for Women, Boston, MA. Survived by son Sean (Elizabeth Simons) Zoll, Buffalo; daughter, Vanessa Zoll, Eden; son, Eric (Jill Burdick) Zoll, Buffalo; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother Frank (Linda Laing) Reppenhagen, Buffalo; sisters, Suzanne (Reppenhagen) (Bill) Horan, Bluffton, SC, Melissa (McIntyre) Daily, Buffalo; and several nieces and nephews. At her request there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be directed to University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.