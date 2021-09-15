Menu
Marjorie C. WALLINE
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
WALLINE - Marjorie A.
(nee Caisse)
September 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James E. Walline, Sr.; loving mother of Martha (Thomas, Sr.) Bouquin, Jennifer (Gregory) Chudyk, Megan (Patrick Joyce), James E., Jr. (Phyllis), Matthew (Kelly Tryloff) and Michael (Keith Oliver) Walline; cherished grandmother of Thomas, Jr., Taylor, Greyson, Karenna, Aidan, Zachary, Lola, James, III and Emilia; dear sister of the late Francis (late Patricia) Caisse; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, September 17th, from 4:30 PM-6:30 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 PM. Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Sep
17
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May you find comfort in your memories and may time give you peace, With my deepest sympathy's.
Susie Fricano
September 16, 2021
The Fricano Family with sympat
September 16, 2021
I was married to Margie's nephew Rod and even though I didn't get to see her often enough, when I did I always enjoyed our tine and conversations. I felt like Margie's and I were soul mates. I have such great memories for a great and beautiful lady.
Patti Gibbs Bailey
Family
September 15, 2021
The Bailey family in Minnesota
September 15, 2021
