WALLINE - Marjorie A.
(nee Caisse)
September 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James E. Walline, Sr.; loving mother of Martha (Thomas, Sr.) Bouquin, Jennifer (Gregory) Chudyk, Megan (Patrick Joyce), James E., Jr. (Phyllis), Matthew (Kelly Tryloff) and Michael (Keith Oliver) Walline; cherished grandmother of Thomas, Jr., Taylor, Greyson, Karenna, Aidan, Zachary, Lola, James, III and Emilia; dear sister of the late Francis (late Patricia) Caisse; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, September 17th, from 4:30 PM-6:30 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 PM. Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.