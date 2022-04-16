Menu
Marjorie C. WHALEN
WHALEN - Marjorie C.
(nee Meier)
April 14, 2022. Of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Whalen; Loving mother of Kim (late Rick) Wendel, Pamela (Charles) Orlando, Cindy (Russell) Freeman, Michael (Marianne) and Joseph (Denise) Whalen; Sister of the late Jeanette (Wilfred) Becker; also survive by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services Private. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 16, 2022.
My sincerest condolences to all of you on your Mom's passing. One of the most difficult stages, in this life, is to lose a mother. May God lighten your hearts and help see you through this part of life's journey. Blessings and prayers to all.
Barbara Tauffener (Brzozowski)
Other
April 16, 2022
