WHALEN - Marjorie C. (nee Meier) April 14, 2022. Of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Whalen; Loving mother of Kim (late Rick) Wendel, Pamela (Charles) Orlando, Cindy (Russell) Freeman, Michael (Marianne) and Joseph (Denise) Whalen; Sister of the late Jeanette (Wilfred) Becker; also survive by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services Private. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL.
My sincerest condolences to all of you on your Mom's passing. One of the most difficult stages, in this life, is to lose a mother. May God lighten your hearts and help see you through this part of life's journey. Blessings and prayers to all.