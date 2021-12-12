Menu
Marjorie Jean ZWALD
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
ZWALD - Marjorie Jean (nee Munson)
December 9, 2021, at age 93. Marjorie passed peacefully at Beechwood Homes in Getzville, New York. She was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania on April 5, 1928. She grew up as a beloved member of the Munson family. She was married for 53 years to George A. Zwald and lived much of her life in the greater Buffalo, NY area and Elkland, PA. Marge was a clever, creative artist, with an eye for detail, color and style. Her delicate and intricate crafts projects were the delight of her friends and family. She was predeceased by her husband and a dear sister, Dorothy Leitzen and extended family Laura Learn, Jennie Crandall, John Hoxie, Karl Hoxie, Robert Munson and Ronald Munson. She is survived by her beloved nieces, nephews and family members including Betty Leitzen, James Leitzen, Shirley Wirth, Linda (Dave) Glatfelter, Rob Zwald, Gloria Tracy, Judith Harbold, Steven and Pamela Crandall, and Beverly Barbano. Funeral arrangements will be private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Wells House at Beechwood Nursing Home. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
When Aunt Marge & Aunt Dort would visit from Buffalo with our cousins Betty & Jim, Aunt Marge would always fix the girl cousins hair, Betty, Christina & I into grown up hairstyles, which was always a real treat for us... Love & Miss you Aunt Marge.....
Anita Barbano Cicora
Family
December 14, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Marjorie´s passing,, she was a delight to talk too! I had the pleasure of being her hairstylist whe she lived at the Blocher Homes and I loved to hear her talk so highly of her love for her beloved extended family. She knew I have a love of zebras, and she would bring me pictures and a little handcrafted plastic canvas zebra she made. She will always hold a special place in my heart!
Charlene Rozewicz
December 13, 2021
