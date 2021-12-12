ZWALD - Marjorie Jean (nee Munson)
December 9, 2021, at age 93. Marjorie passed peacefully at Beechwood Homes in Getzville, New York. She was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania on April 5, 1928. She grew up as a beloved member of the Munson family. She was married for 53 years to George A. Zwald and lived much of her life in the greater Buffalo, NY area and Elkland, PA. Marge was a clever, creative artist, with an eye for detail, color and style. Her delicate and intricate crafts projects were the delight of her friends and family. She was predeceased by her husband and a dear sister, Dorothy Leitzen and extended family Laura Learn, Jennie Crandall, John Hoxie, Karl Hoxie, Robert Munson and Ronald Munson. She is survived by her beloved nieces, nephews and family members including Betty Leitzen, James Leitzen, Shirley Wirth, Linda (Dave) Glatfelter, Rob Zwald, Gloria Tracy, Judith Harbold, Steven and Pamela Crandall, and Beverly Barbano. Funeral arrangements will be private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Wells House at Beechwood Nursing Home. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.