I am so sorry to hear of Marjorie´s passing,, she was a delight to talk too! I had the pleasure of being her hairstylist whe she lived at the Blocher Homes and I loved to hear her talk so highly of her love for her beloved extended family. She knew I have a love of zebras, and she would bring me pictures and a little handcrafted plastic canvas zebra she made. She will always hold a special place in my heart!

Charlene Rozewicz December 13, 2021