HUFF - Mark A.Age 52, of Boston, NY, passed away on October 15, 2020. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 1 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 591 E. Main St., Springville. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Condolences may be offered online at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com