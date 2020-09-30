PENKSA - Mark A. "Cowboy"
Of West Seneca, NY, September 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose Penksa; loving father of James Penksa, and Jennifer (Dan) Lachina; Papa Cowboy of Angelo Lachina; brother of Frank (Mary) Penksa, and the late Karen (Michael) Winkowski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, from 4-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Friday morning, at 10:30 AM. Cowboy worked at American Axle for 33 years, a member of Knights of Columbus, the Beau Gestures Social Club and a former member of the South Line Fire Dept. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com