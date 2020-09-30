Menu
Mark A. "Cowboy" PENKSA
1955 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1955
DIED
September 28, 2020
PENKSA - Mark A. "Cowboy"
Of West Seneca, NY, September 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose Penksa; loving father of James Penksa, and Jennifer (Dan) Lachina; Papa Cowboy of Angelo Lachina; brother of Frank (Mary) Penksa, and the late Karen (Michael) Winkowski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, from 4-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Friday morning, at 10:30 AM. Cowboy worked at American Axle for 33 years, a member of Knights of Columbus, the Beau Gestures Social Club and a former member of the South Line Fire Dept. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church
, Lancaster, New York
Uncle Mark, we know that you are with Aunt Rosie now, but you have gone too soon. Our last conversation was when you called to welcome our new baby. Our condolences to the rest of the family.
Katie and Dan Snyder
Family
September 29, 2020