BORIS - Mark A.
Of Cheektowaga; entered into rest March 6, 2021. Dear father of Kenneth (Samantha) Boris; cherished grandfather of Cade Boris; loving son of the late Fred and Mary Boris; longtime companion of Susan Varney; also survived by cousins. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at a later date. Mr. Boris was a Coast Guard veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.