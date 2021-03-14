Menu
Mark A. BORIS
BORIS - Mark A.
Of Cheektowaga; entered into rest March 6, 2021. Dear father of Kenneth (Samantha) Boris; cherished grandfather of Cade Boris; loving son of the late Fred and Mary Boris; longtime companion of Susan Varney; also survived by cousins. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at a later date. Mr. Boris was a Coast Guard veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
