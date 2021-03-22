Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark W. BRUNNER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BRUNNER - Mark W.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Karen A. (nee Vogt) Brunner; devoted father of Robert (Amanda) and Thomas Brunner; cherished grandfather of Anthony, Alyssa, Kevin, Camryn, Cody and Kyle; loving son of Alice and the late Ray Brunner; dear brother of Raymond (Patty) Brunner and the late Karen (John) Johnidas. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday, from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
24
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.