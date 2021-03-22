BRUNNER - Mark W.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Karen A. (nee Vogt) Brunner; devoted father of Robert (Amanda) and Thomas Brunner; cherished grandfather of Anthony, Alyssa, Kevin, Camryn, Cody and Kyle; loving son of Alice and the late Ray Brunner; dear brother of Raymond (Patty) Brunner and the late Karen (John) Johnidas. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday, from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2021.