CAPRIO - Mark B.Passed away unexpectedly on December 6, 2021, the day before his 46th birthday. Beloved son of Rita R. (nee Cuviello) and the late Marshall J. Caprio; loving brother of Ken (Andrea) Caprio. He will be sadly missed by many cherished family and friends. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share memories and condolences on Mark's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com