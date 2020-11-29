BROKOB - Mark E.
Entered into rest November 26, 2020, at age 69. Beloved husband of Linda J. (nee Sementelli) Brokob; devoted father of Jennifer (Justin) Lomeli and Elizabeth Brokob; loving son of the late Ewald Brokob and Elizabeth (late Richard) Kesner; dear brother of the late Gerald Brokob. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Mark was an avid New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.