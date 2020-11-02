O'ROURKE - Mark Edward
Passed away peacefully on the morning of October 29, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, NY on February 6, 1937, the son of Cornelius and Marie O'Rourke. On St. Patrick's Day 1959, he met a young woman studying to be a teacher, and two years later to the day, he asked her to be his wife. He is survived by his beloved bride of 59 years, Marianne O'Rourke. Together, they built a life full of love and true devotion. They have five adventurous and fun-loving children, Marcus (Delphine), Ann (Greg) Harris, Tim (Bethany), Kevin (Phawinee), and Patrick (Colleen). Mark taught his love of adventure and sports to his children; skiing, sailing, hiking, golf. This lifelong love of sport started young, as a member of the football and rowing teams at Bennett High School. It continued as he took his family skiing to Greek Peak, lacing the ski boots of five little kids lined up on the tailgate of the family station wagon, hiking to the top of Mount Marcy, sailing the Finger Lakes, and of course, football. Go SU! His cherished grandchildren, who adored their Dad, followed in his footsteps to become athletes and adventurers too; Makenzie, Isobel, Addy, Liam, Patrick, Olivia, Ian, Marcus, Tiernan, and Sean. He is also survived by his loving sister, Kathleen (Ken), his spirited brothers, Neil (Mary) and Micheal (his late wife, Sandy), his wonderful cousin, Mara, and many really cool nieces and nephews. Mark started his career in the Navy as an electronics and radar instructor in Norfolk, Virginia. He joined IBM in Huntsville, Alabama, working on the Saturn and Apollo Projects, before transferring to IBM Oswego in 1967, and was a Senior Project Manager at IBM and Lockheed. This was a man who knew how to enjoy life and shared this joy with everyone around him. With a twinkle in his eyes, a kind word, a little teasing and a big smile, he brightened your day. He always said, "Remember who loves you". We always knew. We always will. Rest in everlasting peace, dearest husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. We will forever miss you. We will forever love you. Our sincerest appreciation to all the loving care-givers at Riverview Nursing Home. Your kindness and compassion are a blessing to us all. Funeral services were held in Owego, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Mark O'Rourke's memory to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 or to Foodbank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Avenue, Elmira, NY 14903. Condolences may be made to Mark's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 2, 2020.