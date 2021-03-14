Menu
Mark A. EISENBERG
EISENBERG - Mark A.
March 9, 2021. Former husband of Patricia Penna; loving father of Dr. Justin (Dr. Jennifer Goodrich) Eisenberg, and Brandon Eisenberg; devoted brother of Leonard Eisenberg and Barbara Siegel; beloved grandfather of Elijah Eisenberg; also survived by three nephews. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Donations in Mark's memory may be made to Parkinsons.org. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Our deepest sympathy to you all. He will be missed.
Donna M Wittmeyer
March 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Mark's family. Mark was a great guy and I enjoyed all his car stories.
James Kuczmarski
March 15, 2021
My sympathy to Mark´s family at his passing. May God comfort his family during this time of sorrow.
Dave Schmidt Jr.
March 15, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you in this difficult time.
Sherwood Levitsky
March 14, 2021
R.I.P. Mark
Ron and Mary Ann Kobrin
March 14, 2021
