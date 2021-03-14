EISENBERG - Mark A.
March 9, 2021. Former husband of Patricia Penna; loving father of Dr. Justin (Dr. Jennifer Goodrich) Eisenberg, and Brandon Eisenberg; devoted brother of Leonard Eisenberg and Barbara Siegel; beloved grandfather of Elijah Eisenberg; also survived by three nephews. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Donations in Mark's memory may be made to Parkinsons.org
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.