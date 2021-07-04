FOREMIAK - Mark J.
June 27, 2021 of Buffalo's Old 1st Ward. Beloved husband of Patricia M. (nee Barrett); dear father of Christopher (Amanda) Barrett, Maggie Barrett, LeAnn Foremiak and Mark Foremiak; grandfather of Heavenly, Natalyiee, Aubrey, Haylee and Olivia; brother of Michael Foremiak, Colleen (Rich) Bova and Cathy (Chris) Zmuda; nephew of Dolly Hoefner; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday,from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). Please share your condolences and memories online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.