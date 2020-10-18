STEINMUELLER - Mark Francis
Of Buffalo, October 13, 2020. Beloved son of the late Frank Steinmueller and the late Dale (Donald) Heidenburg; dearest brother of the late Kris Steinmueller; half brother of the late Kim (John) Camelleri; step-brother of Lori (Bruce) Morrell, and Charles (April) Heidenburg; loving nephew of Doreen Tarangelo; dearest friend of Roseann Nigro Maurer. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Celebration of Life that will be held at a future date due to the Covid-19 situation. If you are interested in attending please leave your email or contact information in Mark's online register book and we will contact you with further information. Share Condolences at www.Pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.