Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mark Francis STEINMUELLER
1953 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1953
DIED
October 13, 2020
STEINMUELLER - Mark Francis
Of Buffalo, October 13, 2020. Beloved son of the late Frank Steinmueller and the late Dale (Donald) Heidenburg; dearest brother of the late Kris Steinmueller; half brother of the late Kim (John) Camelleri; step-brother of Lori (Bruce) Morrell, and Charles (April) Heidenburg; loving nephew of Doreen Tarangelo; dearest friend of Roseann Nigro Maurer. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Celebration of Life that will be held at a future date due to the Covid-19 situation. If you are interested in attending please leave your email or contact information in Mark's online register book and we will contact you with further information. Share Condolences at www.Pietszak.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Father, Jesus, Holy Spirit, hold my cousin close and give him rest.
Michelle Brucato
Family
October 17, 2020
Lori, so sorry for your loss. I didn’t know Mark well, but I remember a true music lover who lived a life on his own terms. Sending prayers for all of you.
Sandra Lamb
Friend
October 16, 2020
Mark will be greatly missed but his warmth, kindness, and gentle spirit will be remembered forever.
Paul Panzarella
Classmate
October 16, 2020
Keep Jamming Mark !!
Joe Esposito
Friend
October 16, 2020
so sorry to hear this.i remember all the good times we had growing up as kids.it was great to see him at 14215 picnic after 40 years. RIP my brother and ill see you again someday.
charlene cousineau
Friend
October 16, 2020
It was a wild ride Mark. Even with what you were going through, you made me laugh more than I have in years! We shared so many Beautiful moments together in just a short time. I will never forget how blessed I was to share these last few months with you.
I can hear the lovely sound of your guitar, how grateful I am to you. Rest In Peace~
All My Love,
Rose
Roseann Maurer
Friend
October 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brother. We will love you and miss you always.
Charles Heidenburg
Brother
October 16, 2020