It was a wild ride Mark. Even with what you were going through, you made me laugh more than I have in years! We shared so many Beautiful moments together in just a short time. I will never forget how blessed I was to share these last few months with you.

I can hear the lovely sound of your guitar, how grateful I am to you. Rest In Peace~

All My Love,

Rose



Roseann Maurer Friend October 16, 2020