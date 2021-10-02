Menu
Mark W. FREMONT
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
FREMONT - Mark W.
Of Sanborn, NY, suddenly, September 29, 2021, age 59. Beloved husband of Mary Jane (Krempa) Fremont. Dear father of Brad (Colleen), Bryan (Jenna), Cameron (Leanna Manne) Fremont and Hannah (Matthew) Camarre. Loving grandfather of Zeke, Cora, Mason and Mia. Brother of Gregg (Stacie) Fremont and two other siblings. Son of the late Julia (Ciecko) and Arthur Fremont. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, 2-8 PM and Monday 4-8 PM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy's Church at 11:00 AM. Interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Calling hours
2:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Oct
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Oct
5
Funeral service
10:15a.m.
NY
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family. Mark came to my company to fix plumbing issues a few times, great guy.
Lisa Thomas
Work
October 5, 2021
Mary Jane and family, We are so very sorry for your loss. Our hearts go out to all of you. May your many memories of Mark help you through this very difficult time. RIP Mark <3
Phil & Maureen Giuga
Friend
October 4, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Mark was a great man. He will be sadly missed. Our hearts are with the family
Frontier Auto Wrecking- Gene & family
Friend
October 3, 2021
Sorry to hear about Mark. He has been my families plumber for as long as I can remember. Always, kind and going above and beyond. Thoughts and prayers to the family
Deb Woitas
October 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mark's passing. May he be at peace and may his family find strength in the loving memories of friends and family.
The Kogler Family
October 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mark´s passing. Mark earned his "excellent plumber" reputation in the buffalo plumbing industry the old fashioned way,by many years of hard work and his willingness to help others,including his competition. Always the gentleman,Iwill miss our conversations at Irr. To the Fremont family,all the best. RIP MARK
Brendan & Lisa Finn
Friend
October 3, 2021
Prayers from Kenmore west class of 1979. You will always be remembered and part of our class. We will miss you deeply. Love your class of 1979.
JohnStrom
October 2, 2021
When Mark would walk in at Irr Supply I would forward to taking care of him, Great attitude and even better person. To his wife and kids, I am sorry for your loss, he really tried to make things fun.
James V Clohessy
Work
October 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Marks passing. He was a great guy. My Dad Skip Evans gave Mark his Master plumbers exam. Our family is praying for your comfort and peace during this time.
Brian Evans
Friend
October 2, 2021
