FREMONT - Mark W.
Of Sanborn, NY, suddenly, September 29, 2021, age 59. Beloved husband of Mary Jane (Krempa) Fremont. Dear father of Brad (Colleen), Bryan (Jenna), Cameron (Leanna Manne) Fremont and Hannah (Matthew) Camarre. Loving grandfather of Zeke, Cora, Mason and Mia. Brother of Gregg (Stacie) Fremont and two other siblings. Son of the late Julia (Ciecko) and Arthur Fremont. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, 2-8 PM and Monday 4-8 PM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy's Church at 11:00 AM. Interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.