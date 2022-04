FULLER - Mark T.Passed away April 1, 2022, beloved father of Allysa (Anthony) Olsen and Joshua Fuller; loving grandfather of Emmitt Olsen; son of Judy (Evans) Jones and the late William Fuller; dear partner of Kim Petrie; brother of Kathi (Ronald) DuBois, Scott Fuller and Christopher Fuller; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Fuller was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, and coached football at Bishop Timon High School and Erie Community College. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com