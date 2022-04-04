Menu
Mark T. FULLER
Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
FULLER - Mark T.
Passed away April 1, 2022, beloved father of Allysa (Anthony) Olsen and Joshua Fuller; loving grandfather of Emmitt Olsen; son of Judy (Evans) Jones and the late William Fuller; dear partner of Kim Petrie; brother of Kathi (Ronald) DuBois, Scott Fuller and Christopher Fuller; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Fuller was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, and coached football at Bishop Timon High School and Erie Community College. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Service
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Apr
5
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
