GERRARD - Mark W.

Of West Falls, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 3 at Mercy Hospital of COVID related illnesses. Mark is survived by his wife Amy Murphy, stepchildren Chrystina Murphy (Bill), Nancy Krencik (Kevin), siblings, Wendy Boyd (Bob), Grant Gerrard, Sharon Courson (Chris), Cheryl Gerrard and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A service will be held at Castiglia Funeral Home, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 6:30pm.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.