HAZUDA - Mark J.

Passed away on December 13, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE. Beloved husband of Ande Hazuda of Lincoln, NE. Dear son of the late Michael and Bernice (Kaporch) Hazuda. Son-in-law of Anna Smith. Cherished brother of Joanne (David) Suwinski of Peachtree City, GA, Kathryn Hazuda of North Tonawanda, NY, and Michael (Terry) Hazuda of Plano, TX. Brother in law of Dyana Elkins. Best friend of Thomas Kenney of North Tonawanda, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at Saber Funeral Home, Inc., 549 Oliver Street, 716-692-0271, on Monday, October 4th, from 4 to 6 PM. Mark graduated from North Tonawanda, NY High School with the class of 1979. Mark was an athlete and sports enthusiast playing both baseball and hockey and was a Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres fan. Mark received his BA and MBA from the University at Buffalo. He married Andris Tolliver in 2001, in Las Vegas, NV. Over his 30-year career, Mark held management and executive positions nationwide in both the private and public sectors. Mark served as the Director of the Nebraska Service Center USCIS, Department of Homeland Security until his retirement in 2016, where he was known as a man of integrity.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.