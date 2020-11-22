KNEIS - Mark J.
Entered into rest at the age of 74, on November 10, 2020. Loving son of the late John B. and Alice M. (nee Vollmar) Kneis; beloved father of Mark (Cassidi) Kneis, Michael Kneis and Shawn (Dawn) Kneis; dearest brother of Peter J. (Pamela) Kneis, Marilyn R. Kneis, Paul C. (Donna) Kneis and John G. (Ann Marie) Kneis; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Dolores Lewis. Funeral Services were held privately. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.