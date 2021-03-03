Menu
Mark T. KOLEPP
KOLEPP - Mark T.
February 27, 2021. Dear father of Marlea, Tarynn and Kellen; loving partner of Esther Yoder; beloved son of Shirley Kolepp and the late James Kolepp; brother of James L. Kolepp, Nancy (Robert) Wrobel, Sharon (Rick) Wittek-Alviti, Amy Mackinnon and Karen (William) McFadden; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3070 Delaware Ave., (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna), Thursday, 2-4 PM and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima Church, Parkside and Parker Aves., Friday, at 9:30 AM. Please be mindful of social distancing and wearing a mask. Flowers gratefully declined. Gifts in Mark's memory made to the American Heart Association, 5488 Sheridan Dr. #300, Williamsville 14221, appreciated.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Carlton A. Ullrich Funeral Home, Inc.
3070 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Rose of Lima Church
Parkside and Parker Aves, NY
I can´t believe it´s only been two months. It feels like forever without you here. I miss you so much.
Esther
April 27, 2021
It´s been the longest month ever without you.
Esther
March 29, 2021
I miss you. My heart is shattered.
Esther Yoder
March 10, 2021
My condolences to al Mark´s Ioved ones that he left behind. My you find peace again one day.
Laura Kennedy
March 7, 2021
You will be missed. It was great knowing you.
Bruce
March 4, 2021
Mark, Words cannot express my sadness. You were there for me when I was going through my darkest days with Ashley´s cancer. I appreciated every prayer you said and every check in to see how I was doing. My heart goes out to Esther. The love you guys had for one another was beautiful. A tremendous loss. Condolences are extended to your family. You will be missed.
Jennifer Sullivan-McLear
March 4, 2021
May I extend my deepest sympathy to all. I did not know Mark , but the love he showed my niece was a beautiful gift. Her smile expressed her love for him. I pray all find peace ,knowing he is in the arms of our Lord and Savior.
Mary Sue Klaiber
March 4, 2021
Sharon ~ we offer our deepest sympathy in the loss of your brother. Prayers of comfort to you and your family during this most difficult time.
Joni & Dave Tedesco
March 3, 2021
Mark you will be dearly missed but never forgotten! Fly high always. RIP. Our deepest condolences to your children, Esther and family.
Tracy Dollas & Mark Pronobis
March 3, 2021
I´m so incredibly sorry to hear of Mark´s passing. Sending heartfelt condolences. May he Rest In Peace.
Rosellen Haynes
March 3, 2021
Esther and family- I am so sorry for your loss! That is all I can say! Prayers for you all!
Joyce Zawistowski
March 3, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences.
Roger G Shepard
March 3, 2021
My thoughts, prayers and condolences are being sent to all during this difficult time!! Stay STRONG and know Mark will be watching down and guarding you all from above!! I'm sending lots of love and strength!!
Michele Craver (Tiermini)
March 3, 2021
My Love...I still can't believe you're gone from this world. You have so many people that love and miss you already. Know that I will always love you and cherish what we shared. Love always & forever
Esther Yoder
March 3, 2021
We are so sorry about your lost. We are praying to God so he will give you strength in your time of need. May he Rest In Peace.
Tony and Yvonne Roman
March 3, 2021
Sharon, our deepest sympathy for the loss of your brother,Prayers to you and your family . Love Vic and Donna
DONNA LACZO
March 3, 2021
Sharon & family - our deepest sympathy, condolences and prayers to you and your family, May the happy memories you have get you through this difficult time.
Carol & Mark Schiffhauer
March 3, 2021
All my prayers and thoughts to your family at this time.
Deborah Carlos
March 3, 2021
So sorry. Thoughts and prayers to everyone.
Catherine Janese
March 3, 2021
Sharon, Heartfelt thoughts go out to you and your families in this time of sorrow. May Mark always RIP ^j^
Bobby Rieker
March 3, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 3, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts & prayers are with you & your family at the difficult time.
Marcy & Jeff Kral
March 3, 2021
