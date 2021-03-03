KOLEPP - Mark T.
February 27, 2021. Dear father of Marlea, Tarynn and Kellen; loving partner of Esther Yoder; beloved son of Shirley Kolepp and the late James Kolepp; brother of James L. Kolepp, Nancy (Robert) Wrobel, Sharon (Rick) Wittek-Alviti, Amy Mackinnon and Karen (William) McFadden; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3070 Delaware Ave., (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna), Thursday, 2-4 PM and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima Church, Parkside and Parker Aves., Friday, at 9:30 AM. Please be mindful of social distancing and wearing a mask. Flowers gratefully declined. Gifts in Mark's memory made to the American Heart Association
, 5488 Sheridan Dr. #300, Williamsville 14221, appreciated.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.