LoPRESTI - Mark
March 19th, 2022, of Grand Island. Husband of 40 years to Marilee LoPresti; father to Samuel (Dongeun), Stephen (Emily Serwinowski), and Vincent LoPresti; son of the late Charles and Carmella LoPresti; brother to Tancred LoPresti, Charlene Doolittle, the late Dante, Gene, and David LoPresti; he is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mark was born in 1957 in Jamestown, NY, to Sicilian immigrants, the youngest of 6 children. He attended LaSalle High School, where he was the student council president and graduated in 1975. Mark Attended Niagara University, graduating in 1979. He had a successful career in government accounting and business working for companies including ITT, RF Communications, GIBCO, Life Technologies, and Sodexo. Mark was proud to have owned Air Lock Plastics in Tonawanda, NY. Mark Loved his family and his Sicilian culture. He was fond of gardening, cooking, listening to music, and his lovable dogs. He enjoyed mentoring and building positive relationships. We will miss Mark very much and remember all the motivation, encouragement, and happiness he brought everyone. Friends may call Saturday, March 26, from 11 AM to 1 PM, at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.