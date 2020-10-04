Menu
Mark P. CHILCOTT
CHILCOTT - Mark P.
Of Newmarket, NH. Suddenly passed away on September 24, 2020. Loving father to Erin Chilcott; cherished brother to Patrick (Sabrina), Jule and Greg (Dawn) Chilcott; dearest Uncle Farkle to Teaghan, Avery, Tess, Olivia, Nolan and Cole; predeceased by his parents Stephen and Elinor Chilcott Jr. Family will receive friends Monday, October 5th, from 4-8 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC., FUNERAL HOME HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY 14075. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6th at 10 AM, at Saints Peter & Paul R.C. Church, Hamburg, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
