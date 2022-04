PALYS - Mark F.March 8, 2021, age 63. Beloved husband of Lori (nee Wenz) Palys; devoted father of Matthew, Brandon and Caitlin Palys; son of the late Edwin and Gloria (nee Piniewski) Palys. Mark will be sadly missed by his siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were held privately. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com