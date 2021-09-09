Menu
Mark J. ROBSON
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
ROBSON - Mark J.
Of Depew, NY, September 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Debo) Robson; dearest father of Katherine (Jeremy) Petko, Timothy Robson and Emily (Bret Schroeder) Robson; loving grandpa of Noah, Noble, Owen, Elliot and Remy; son of Esther and the late John Robson; brother of David (Charlene) Robson, Bethany Robson, Marcia (Tom) Cromer and Robert (Beth) Robson. Visitation Friday, 4-7 PM with a Masonic Service at 6:30 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. Please share condolences online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Sep
10
Service
6:30p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
