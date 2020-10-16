RUSSELL - Mark "Gary"
October 13, 2020 at the age of 86; beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (nee Downs) Russell; devoted father of Kimberly (Robert) Zieziula, Mark (Carol) Russell and Thomas (Deanna) Russell; loving grandfather of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dear brother of Joan (Ernest) Hambleton; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM from St. Paul Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville. Please assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 16, 2020.