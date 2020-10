GUGINO - Mark S.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 1st, 2020. Devoted father of Corey (Joel) Feitshans; cherished grandfather of Noah, Olivia and Layla; loving son of Jean (nee Webb) and the late Joseph Gugino; dear brother of Joe (Denise), Patricia, Sue (Donny), Kate, Lynn (Patrick), Tony (Stacey) and the late Mike (late MaryAnn), late Mary; also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.