I was only able to be in Marks presence for a half dozen or so times jamming on our guitars. Mark , Dino and me. In that time what I came to know about Mark is he was a giving, genuine soul. Someone I looked forward to being with, jamming with, and conversing with. His enthusiasm for playing was infectious and inspiring. I wish I had come to know him earlier in life. I also came to know his sister Lori a little bit through my work at the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service. Another good soul. I am sorry for your loss Lori. And to Dino who is a good longtime friend of mine, I know he was a good lifelong friend of yours. You are both good human beings so that makes sense. I am sorry for your loss as well. I was fortunate to know you Mark. It’s time to get some rest my friend.

Mike Mason Friend October 18, 2020