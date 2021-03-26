TIBURZI - Mark D.
Of Buffalo, March 19, 2021. Son of the late Cletto and Marjorie Tiburzi; beloved brother of Mary Jane (David) Tiburzi. late Timothy (Sharon), late Jeffrey, late Michael (Debra) Myers, and late Maria Herrman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation, Sunday, March 28, 11 AM - 3 PM; Funeral Service, Monday, March 29, 10 AM all to take place at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Condolences and Directions are online: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2021.