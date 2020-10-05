KERNER - Mark V.
Passed away October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Doreen (Conrad); dear father of Mark (Jamie) and Mitchell (Nichole) Kerner; son of Phyllis (Johnson) and the late LaVern Kerner; brother of Alan (Deborah) Kerner. Friends may call Tuesday, from 4-8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Rd. Mark was a lifelong West Seneca resident. He worked at the town Highway Department for many years and was a proud Bills and Sabres fan. Please share online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com