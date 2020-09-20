Menu
Mark W. WETZEL
WETZEL - Mark W.
Of Elma, entered into rest suddenly. Beloved husband of Deborah L. (nee Eggleston) Wetzel; devoted father of Matthew Wetzel, Shawn Dye and Chloe Dye; loving son of the late Walter and Gertrude Wetzel; dear brother of Pat Leason-Bennett; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Tuesday from 3-7 PM, for a gathering in Mark's memory. PURSUANT TO THE UNPAUSING NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
